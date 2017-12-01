Expert Tips for Sticking to a Diet and Exercise Plan During the Holidays

Active Adventures: Anytime Fitness Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – -Sticking to a diet and exercise plan can be difficult during the holiday season.

FOX 21 spoke with a personal trainer from Anytime Fitness in Duluth.

The trainer, Andy Schobert, says it’s important to manage your portions when at holiday events.

Schobert says using a fitness tracker can help because people can know how many calories they’re consuming.

For exercise, he suggests using battle ropes, TRX, and medicine balls.

The fitness facility is hosting a deal on personal training packages until Friday, December 8.

They’re offering 12 sessions for $30 per session. That will also include all group training.

Anytime Fitness is located in Cloquet, Duluth, Superior, Hermantown and West Duluth.

For more information, head to anytimefitness.com.