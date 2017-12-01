Hermantown Students Graduate from D.A.R.E.

More than 170 sixth graders graduated the program

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown kids are ready for some of life’s toughest lessons, thanks to the D.A.R.E program.

More than 170 sixth grade students graduated from the 2017 D.A.R.E program In Friday. Hermantown police handed out certificates and prizes. The program teaches kids about the effects of drugs and alcohol, but it doesn’t stop there.

“The D.A.R.E. program is so much more than that,” Officer Tim Battalgia of the Hermantown Police said. “They learn how to make safe and responsible decisions moving forward, and hopefully stuff that they can take with them as they start getting into high school – freshman, sophomore, junior, senior year, where they’re probably going to encounter pressure to try drugs and alcohol.”