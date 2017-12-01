Hmong Community Prepares to Celebrate New Year

Coppertop Church will be the place to be to celebrate Hmong culture Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – The people of the local Hmong community are getting ready for a celebration this Saturday. The Hmong New Year celebration is happening on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, also known as the Coppertop Church in Duluth.

It will be a celebration of Hmong culture with traditional music, clothing and of course, great food.

“Coming here to America, a lot of the culture has been disappearing. And it’s important to keep it alive and going,” volunteer Daisy Lor said.

The fun gets underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with a program at 11 a.m., and lunch to follow. Its free and open to the public.