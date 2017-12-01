Humane Society of Douglas County to Offer ‘Cat Yoga’

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Humane Society of Douglas County (HSDC) has announced it will be offering cat yoga to the public beginning January 10, 2018.

The 75-minute class will be led by certified yoga instructor, Holly Bounting, and will be open to all levels of yogis.

“This is a great chance for people to come see our new facility and possibly meet a new four-legged friend,” said Executive Director Sheila Keup.

Studies show that spending time with animals can have a positive affect on individuals both physically and mentally.

The class will take place at HSDC, 138 Moccasin Mike Road, Superior, WI 54880. Classes start on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. and will continue the second and fourth Wednesday of each moth.

The cost is $15, $5 of which is donated to HSDC. Class sizes are limited.

For more information contact HSDC at 715-398-6784.