A Look Inside Throw-A-Thon From the Turntable

The Throw-a-Thon is open to the public and is a unique way to help feed hungry Northlanders.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s the giving time of year, local artists are helping feed hungry Northlanders in a creative way during the 18th annual Throw-A-Thon.

Over the past 17 years the Throw-A-Thon has donated nearly $155,ooo from Empty Bowls.

“It’s definitely out of the ordinary,” student Faith Runquisd said. “I mean somebody wouldn’t think okay I’m going to contribute to the community by making bowls.”

The pottery will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Northern Lakes Food Bank, then sold at the Duluth Depo in April. The charity event is unique, the bowls are not just crafted by artists.

“Beginners or experts, the whole public is welcome,” art club vice president John Wingness said. “If they don’t know how to throw we will teach them how to throw a bowl.”

FOX 21’s Lauren Leigh, couldn’t pass up the opportunity. Watching the clay form different curves and ridges from the slight movement of your fingers is amazing. During my trail I realized, some minor movements, may accidentally mold a whole new shape. Thanks to my new very patient friend Faith the process was mistake friendly. While showing me the steps and frequently lending a hand Faith shared her motivation behind creating the bowls.

“It’s really fun but I like to think about the person that is going to buy this bowl,” Faith said “They are going to have it to help somebody so I want to make it as best as possible.”

Faith walked me through centering the clay, then she demonstrated a term known as “coning” to get rid of the air bubbles. Lastly the different motions to turn my blob into art. Molding the clay into a bowl, is a mesmerizing process. After a couple quick fixes, my project shaped out.

If you wish to make your own bowl for charity, the event will be going on Saturday, Dec. 2nd from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. in the Lake Superior College Fine Arts Building.