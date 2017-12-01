New City Budget Could Increase Your Property Taxes

Mayor Emily Larson's budget proposal is nearly a six percent increase from 2017's budget

DULUTH, Minn. -Along with drawing from the city’s reserve fund, the typical Duluth homeowner could see a $30 property tax increase if a city budget proposal passes.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s proposal would try to fill the budget gap partially through cutting staff from city departments and increasing your property taxes.

Part of the proposal includes spending an additional $1 million on streets.

Two council members have proposed an amendment that would take some of the money meant to improve the streets to save the positions slated to be eliminated, which are from the police department and a parks maintenance position.

“That’s what we as a City Council are really struggling to do, that balance between what people can afford to pay and making sure we have the city staff that people rely upon for the services that they need,” Duluth City Council President Joel Sipress.

If the amendments are not adopted the City Council could move the mayor’s budget plan forward on Monday.

If the amendments are passed the final budget vote would take place on Dec. 11.