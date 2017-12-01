New Opioid Guidelines Released in Minnesota

$1.4 Million Coming to State to Fight Opioid Addiction

ST. PAUL, Minn.-New guidelines were announced today by the Minnesota governor’s office that could cut the risk of opioid addiction.

The guidelines could help medical professionals in deciding when to prescribe opioids, along with how to monitor their use. In 2016, 376 people died from opioid overdoses in Minnesota, which was a 12 percent increase over the previous year.

“These new guidelines build on the important steps we have taken in Minnesota to address the opioid epidemic. But we cannot expect to make meaningful progress without a significant and sustained investment in prevention, treatment, and recovery,” said Lt. Governor Tina Smith. “I thank the health care providers and other experts who developed these new guidelines. I look forward to working with them and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers next session to find a solution to this crisis, and save lives.”

This week, federal officials also awarded $1.4 million to the state to help address the unlawful distribution of heroin and other illicit opioids.

“In Minnesota, this funding will be used to prevent illicit opioid use and misuse through a data-driven, collaborative, and coordinated approach between the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and community and healthcare partners,” the governor’s office said in a prepared statement.