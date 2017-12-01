Utility Repair Scheduled for 1500 Block of East Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Public Works will be conducting a utility repair in the 1500 block of East Superior Street on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The department reports that a water leak was identified in this area. Repairs will occur from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents and businesses may experience a disruption in water service during this time and access on that block will be closed to traffic during the repair. Access to businesses and homes will be maintained.