Vikre Distillery Helping Plant Trees One Bottle At a Time

Bottles from the liquor stores, cocktail room or from the bar all qualify for the tree planting

DULUTH, Minn. – For the month of Dec. if you buy a bottle from the Vikre Distillery they’ll plant a tree.

The bottles are priced between $23 and $35.

Even the gin is named after, you guessed it, trees like spruce and cedar.

“We’re really committed to sustainability,” said Vikre Distillery Visitor Experience & Events Manager Chelsy Whittington. “We’re a triple bottom line company and we are always looking for ways to give back to the environment and the ecosystem in which we work.”

Vikre partnered up with American Forest who has planted about 350,000 trees in the Superior National Forest.