Winter Village a Taste of Duluth

The first day of Winter Village brought in a large crowd.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders supporting small businesses and got into the holiday spirit at Winter Village.

The event brings together popular local vendors to spark shopping small during the giving season. Families and friends can browse the vendors, which are set up outside at Glensheen Mansion.

Coordinators told FOX21 it’s a great place to find a gift made right here in the Northland.

“So everything you see here is; Duluth based businesses, Duluth based products, even the bloody mary has Duluth local vodka and i think that’s wha’s kind of fun,” Glensheen Mansion manager Dan Hartman said.

On Saturday, nearly 12,000 people checked out the Duluth made products at the Winter Village. The vendors will be up and running on Sunday as well.