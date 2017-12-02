Get It Local Fair a Chance to Shop Small

Annual Gift Fair Had More Than 35 Twin Ports Vendors

DULUTH, Minn. – Families had another chance to shop small this holiday season at the Get It Local Fair in Duluth.

The fair had more than thirty-five vendors selling locally made gifts and artwork.

About three hundred people filtered through the Peace United Church of Christ finding hand made crafts and meeting the artists.

“It’s such an opportunity this time of year to find good gifts,” said Wendy Grethen, the event coordinator. “It’s sort of matchmaking. People looking for special things and people really having a special interest in making certain things and bringing them together.”

There will be another Get It Local Fair next Saturday on Park Point.