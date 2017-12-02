Bad River Community Walks in Healing

Nearly five hundred people walked in peace to honor Jason Pero.

BAD RIVER, Wis.- Northlanders gathered in unity with aims to heal, walking down US-2 in honor of the 14–year–old boy that died after an officer involved shooting nearly a month ago.

“We all need healing, we all need a little work,” Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Edith Leoso said.

The walk in remembrance of Jason Pero was put together through positivity and unity. The morning began as on–goers described the–14–year–old’s kind-hearted character. Young community members came forward sharing what Jason brought to their lives, trying to make the best of a heartbreaking situation.

“That’s all they want, that’s all they want,” Leoso said. “They want to bring the two communities together, they want to begin healing. They feel that getting it out there so that they can be recognized.”

Nearly 500 people made the walk from Bad River to Ashland.

One coordinator told FOX21 the true motivators for this path of healing are the children.

“We believe that this is how our future will move forward,” Leoso said. “Being able to understand one another for one thing, being able to move forward in a good way.”

T he Bad River community said today’s walk was just the first step in remembering Jason.