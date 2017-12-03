7 Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Virginia

First Responders evaluated for CO Exposure

Seven people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning following carbon monoxide exposure in Virginia.

It happened around 10:10 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of 19th Street South. Ambulance crews from Virginia, Eveleth and Biwabik were dispatched to the scene.

The seven people inside were transported to a local hospital for treatment, with several airlifted to other medical facilities. Two Virginia firefighters, two Virginia police officers, and a St. Louis County Deputy Sheriff was also evaluated for possible CO exposure.

The Virginia Fire Department is continuing to investigate the source of the carbon monoxide poisoning.