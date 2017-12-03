Families Shop at Christmas Market in Superior

Eighth Annual Event Features Local Vendors

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Families shopped local for the holidays at the Christmas Market in Superior this weekend.

The eighth annual event is in the community gardens at the corner of Hammond and Broadway.

People can buy everything from arts and crafts to pet grooming supplies.

The event organizer says she missed the Christmas markets in her native Germany, so she started her own in Superior.

“A lot of people from Superior come here and have a good time,” said organizer Heike McDonald. “We have special vendors here, a huge variety of vendors, and you can find a gift for your special someone.”

The Christmas market will be back on Saturday, December 9th from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.