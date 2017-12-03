Northland Winter Returns With Snow Storm

A powerful snow storm will be the catalyst to returning the cold and wintry weather to the Northland

It was no surprise to any Northlander that eventually this warm spell of weather would come to an end. Now we have a date and it is tomorrow. The last sunny and warm day for a least the next week or two occurred yesterday. We will still see the sunshine, but it will just be accompanied by cold temperatures from now on in the foreseeable future

Winter storm watches have been expanded since yesterday. Koochiching, St. Louis, Lake, Cook, Aitkin, Cass, and Crow Wing Counties are now under this headline. We have two threats to deal with this storm. The first is the risk of heavy snow that will begin to fall over North Central Minnesota while slowing drifting east to the lake. The second hazard is the strong wind with this storm.

The Northland will initially be on the warm sector of this upcoming storm system tonight and tomorrow. Light rain showers will be developing along the warm front that moves through the area late tonight around midnight. There is a small risk of a light freezing rain during the overnight hours where temperatures may dip around 31 or 32 degrees for a few hours before rising above freezing by the early morning.

The scattered rain showers will slowly expand in coverage during the day tomorrow as this storm gets closer to the area and intensifies as well. By the late afternoon, Koochiching to Cass County will begin to transition to snow from rain. Around 6 pm, the rain and snow line will be from the western St. Louis County line down to the Western Pine County line. It will be around 9 pm tomorrow when the rest of the Northland except the tip of the Arrowhead sees the snow falling. It will be around 11 pm when the rain transitions to snow for the Arrowhead.

Snowfall and the combined northwest winds howling with gusts near 45 mph at times will create terrible driving conditions tomorrow evening and overnight during the peak of the storm system. The heaviest snowfall will be done by the morning Tuesday but we will have scattered snow showers throughout the day on Tuesday which could accumulate to another inch on top of what has already fallen.

Snowfall totals for this storm will range over the area. Northwest Wisconsin and the U.P. should generally see 1 to 3 inches but there will probably be some spots that see less than an inch. In Northeast Minnesota, areas along the lake will see 1 to 3 inches.



North of highway 2, totals will be 3 to 6 inches, however, closer to the Borderlands, totals are looking to be around 6 to 9 inches. South of Highway 2 in Northeast Minnesota 1 to 3 inches looks likely.

-Chief Meteorologist Gino Recchia