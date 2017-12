Owl Rescued From Barbed Wire Fence

Discovered in stuck on the fence near Gilbert

An owl was rescued from a barbed wire fence this month in Gilbert.

Resident Luke Soderling sent FOX 21 video of it all on camera from the Iron Range. Click here to see the full video.

He was able to cut the fence and get the owl wrapped up and taped up in a towel. He took it to Wildwoods, where the wire was removed. He says the owl was then transported to the Raptor Center.

Its condition is not known at this time.