Indoor Gun Range Opens in Northland

The business offers classes, certificates, and sells firearms.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The only indoor gun range in the Northland is now open for business.

The Dead on Arms Shooting Range is located in Proctor. The business offers classes in a safe environment and other services. The new space is convenient for everyone. On–goers can rent out the wide supply of fire arms to practice with at the range. Gun owners are welcome to bring in their own fire arms.

One customer told fox 21 the new space provides a well needed service in the Northland.

“People here are really nice to work with and willing to help you out, show you anything you need,” customer Jim Rohweder said. “It’s really a great experience.”

The gun range opened on Black Friday. Since the owners have met a variety of people with different comfort levels and experience with fire arms.

The owners said firearms are not just for hunters, but owning a gun is a huge responsibility.

“Owning a fire arm is a big responsibility, but learning how to use one is another responsibility,” co-owner Jim Walsh said. “We offer a lot of training here.”

The Dead on Arms Shooting Range also sells firearms. The shop has a wide variety of tools and equipment to care for your fire arms.