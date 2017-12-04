Local Artwork for Sale at Lake Superior College

Students show off semester long art projects at LSC.

DULUTH, Minn.- The fall semester is almost over for college students, Lake Superior College is showing off students’ semester long work with an art gallery.

Northlanders can stop by the LSC and purchase the creations made by local students. The exhibit allows the artists to appreciate the skills they honed all semester long.

One student told FOX21 art is her hobby after preparing for the exhibit she feels more confident.

“I think if you just work hard, put hours into it, and follow the assignment then i think you can definitely make a nice piece,” student Melanie Marchatti said.

The LSC hallway is filled with pottery, paintings, and photography for sale.

The art will be on display Monday, Dec. 4th from noon to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5th- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6th- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.