Coldest Air Of Season Will Affect The Homeless

CHUM and Life House In Need Of Donations

DULUTH, Minn- Say goodbye to temperatures that are well above normal.

This air mass moving in seems to be the one that will change the season and that leaves dozens of homeless people adjusting to the start of extreme cold.

Typically the chum homeless shelter hosts about 50 people a warm night. The shelter only has 47 beds total. When winter settles in and we see cold temps like were going to see starting tonight. The number of homeless looking to stay at chum nearly doubles.

“During cold snaps, we have people that we call campers that typically like to stay outside but sometimes it’s just a little too cold for them so they’ll come to us for shelter,” Shawn Carr, CHUM Support staff.

Waiting on the states approval. Rooms at the teen shelter Life House are nearly finished but unable to host homeless teens until after the New Year. However teens needing a warm place to stay and a few hot meals. The day side drop in shelter is open for those in need.

“Youth can come to our drop in center. They can come for a warm meal, lunch or dinner. They can take a hot shower and get in out of the cold during the daytime,” Maude Dornfeld, Life House, Executive Director.