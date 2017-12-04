Dog Brings Home Human Skull, Remains Found in Barron, Wis.

– Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a death after they discovered skeletal remains of a body in the woods near a house in the area.

On Dec 3, the Barron County sheriff’s department received a call from a resident who said his dog brought home what looked like the partial remains of a human skull.

Authorities later determined the skull was a human skull. They conducted a search of the woods near the house south of Barron, Wisconsin and discovered the skeletal remains of a body.

They are working to determine If the deceased is male or female, how long it has been there and any other way to make an identification.

Barron County has no missing person cases. The sheriff’s department is contacting surrounding counties about other missing person cases.