Duluth Police Respond to 4 Overdose Calls in One Day

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department reports that it responded to four overdose calls on Monday, Dec. 4.

Lt. Mike Ceynowa reports that all four calls are suspected to be related to opioid use, and all survived with the use of Narcan.

Authorities remind the public that opioids are extremely addictive and dangerous. The potency of opioids is not known and can be deadly to the user.

The Duluth Police Department is continuing to investigate the source of these recent overdoses.