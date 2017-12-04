Hacker Takes Over Explore Minnesota Facebook Page

(Explore MN)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A hacker has taken control of the Facebook page of Minnesota’s tourism agency.

Explore Minnesota’s Facebook account has been hacked since Monday morning, with bizarre postings.

Agency spokeswoman Alyssa Hayes says Explore Minnesota’s social media team is working with Facebook and the state of Minnesota’s IT services to try to regain control of the site.

Hayes urges anyone who visits the Facebook page not to click any of the postings to avoid getting hacked. She tells the Star Tribune that Explore Minnesota’s other social media channels, including Twitter, Instagram, and its website, are operating normally.

Hayes tells The Associated press that Facebook has identified the hacker. She says it’s a “totally random hacker” and not someone who used to be employed by the agency.