Police: Vulnerable CHUM Resident Reported Missing

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department asked for the public’s assistance Monday night in locating Allen Lee Time, 75.

Authorities said the man is a resident of CHUM who suffers from Dementia and was released from the hospital Monday morning. He did not show up for dinner at the Union Gospel Mission Monday night.

Timm is a white male, 5’11”, 175, with blond/white curly shoulder-length hair.

Timm does not have his medication with him. Please call 911 if you have information.