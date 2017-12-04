Shovels and Salt Flew Off The Shelves

Bracing For The Storm

LAKESIDE, Minn -Hardware stores are welcoming a winter storm of any kind to get that register making’ noise.

The crew over at Hanks Hardware in the Lakeside neighborhood tell us they’ve seen an increase in salt sales.

“Today they’ve been buying salt and grit. There’s a few snow shovels going out but it seems like the people that are prepared have those already. The ones that don’t, the procrastinators will be in here tomorrow when they need it and buy them then,” Steve Marshall, Owner of Lakeside Hanks Hardware