Spartans Host 2nd Annual Ugly Jersey Night

The Superior girl's hockey team will hold the event Thursday night as they face Silver Bay

SUPERIOR, WISC.- For the second year, Superior girl’s hockey team is holding an Ugly Jersey Night. This year Senior Allee Milinkovich-Gray took the event on as her senior project.

Those who attend the Spartans’ Thursday night game with Silver Bay, are encouraged to bring two non-perishable food items. Those who do will receive a raffle ticket, and food items will be donated to St. Francis’s food shelf. The money raised will be donated to families who need it for Christmas. Puck drop is set for 7pm.