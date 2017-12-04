Superior Public Library Undergoing Remodel

Many of Areas Under Remodel Will Focus on Children's Activities

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The Superior Public Library’s journey to become more modern has begun.

Today a six month-long remodeling project got underway which includes new reading areas, more places where young children can take part in library activities, and even a new computer lab.

Library leaders say the most important part of the renovations are the areas for kids, because without them reading more, the future of the library becomes uncertain.

“I can’t think of a place more important to keep up,” said Superior Library Foundation President Tom Wondolkowski. “We did strategic planning a number of years ago and realized libraries need to change or they become irrelevant.”

The cost of the project is about $2.1 million with most of that coming from a loan from the city.

The library will remain open most of the time, but in April it will be closed for a few weeks when they install new carpeting.

The Superior Library Foundation is also hoping to raise an additional $400,000 for future endeavors the library wants to take part in.

To find out more about the library, visit this website: http://superiorlibrary.org/.