UWS Athletes Giving Back to Community

Events Take Place Throughout Week

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The fall semester at UWS is coming to close, but that’s not stopping the students there from giving back to the community.

All week students from the athletic department are taking part in a variety of activities to help those in need.

Today some Yellow Jackets rang the bell for the Salvation Army’s annual holiday drive.

“It’s a really good feeling,” said Brandon Johnson, a UWS senior. “It’s a little cold today, but it makes it worthwhile in the end.”

Other events scheduled: