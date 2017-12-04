UWS Athletes Giving Back to Community
Events Take Place Throughout Week
SUPERIOR, Wis.-The fall semester at UWS is coming to close, but that’s not stopping the students there from giving back to the community.
All week students from the athletic department are taking part in a variety of activities to help those in need.
Today some Yellow Jackets rang the bell for the Salvation Army’s annual holiday drive.
“It’s a really good feeling,” said Brandon Johnson, a UWS senior. “It’s a little cold today, but it makes it worthwhile in the end.”
Other events scheduled:
- Tuesday, December 5: Yellowjackets visit Lighthouse of Superior
- Wednesday, December 6: Giving Tree Gift Wrapping; Toys for Tots Drive at Basketball Games vs. The College of St. Scholastica. Men’s Basketball at 5:30 p.m., Women’s Basketball at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 7: Caroling for Cans – 5 to 8 p.m. throughout Superior
- Friday, December 8: Yellowjackets visit Lighthouse of Superior; Toys for Tots Drive at Women’s Hockey game; Women’s Hockey Ugly Sweater Night at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, December 9: Toys for Tots Drive at all games; Men’s Basketball at 3 p.m., Men’s Hockey at 7 p.m., and Women’s Basketball Ugly Sweater Night at 5 p.m.