I-35 Bridge Maintenance Scheduled Dec. 7, 8

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 35 between Garfield Avenue and 27th Avenue West in Duluth will encounter a left lane closure from Dec. 7-8.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports the closure will allow crews to conduct bridge maintenance activties.

Work will occur between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Width restriction will be in place – loads should not be wider than 12 feet.

Drivers are asked to use caution in work areas.