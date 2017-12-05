4-H Kids Do Chemistry Experiments at UWS

Discovery 4-H Club Focuses on Science and Math Career Preparation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kids in a new 4-H program did science experiments with college students in Superior.

In the Discovery 4-H Club, kids can have traditional 4-H experiences and learn more about science and math.

On Tuesday, they made slime and glow in the dark projects alongside UWS chemistry faculty and students.

“You don’t necessarily get the opportunity to see some of the equipment and experiments that you have available at the University level when you’re working on your elementary science class kind of thing, so to be able to see a more advanced version of what you might be hearing about, kind of a neat opportunity,” said Brian Olson, a parent and former UWS student who organized the event.

UWS will hold their annual Science Night in April.