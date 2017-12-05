Holiday Book Sale Helps Fund Children’s Programming

The Holiday Book sale has festive reading material for everyone.

DULUTH, Minn.- Materials are donated to the Mount Royal Branch Library all year long. Workers sets aside all holiday products in preparation for their annual book sale.

The holiday book sale is one of the largest fundraisers put on by Friends of the Library. Purchasing the festive books gives money to children’s programming put on at the Duluth Public Library.

“The library really needs the money from their budget to buy new books, and materials for the public libraries,” board member of Friends of the Library Liz Pearson said. “So if we can help with the program we’re happy to do that.”

The top seller at the holiday book sale are the children’s books. The sale will end on Friday, Dec. 8th. If you have some holiday books you wish to give back, the library is always taking donations.