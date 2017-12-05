Christmas Trees Lit at St. Scholastica

Annual Advent Vespers Ceremony Held at Monastery

DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas season officially started at the College of Saint Scholastica on Tuesday.

College students and staff lit the Christmas trees outside Tower Hall.

Before that, they got together with the sisters of the Saint Scholastica Monastery to celebrate the beginning of advent at the annual Advent Vespers Ceremony.

“It’s a really good way for all of us to pause in a very busy season and reflect about what the real meaning of the season is,” said Bob Ashenmacher, Executive Director of Communications for the college.

After the tree lighting, the college choirs performed Christmas Carols.