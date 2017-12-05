Farmers Cook Up Their Harvest

Potluck To Raise Money For Local Farmers Association

DULUTH, Minn- The season for harvesting may be over for area farmers but that’s no reason for not enjoying the fruits of their labor.

Tonight the Peace United Church of Christ hosted the Lake Superior Farmers Association for their annual pot luck fundraiser.

Donated food from area farmers were whipped up for all to enjoy and to raise money to go back into the farming community.

“It’s just a wonderful evening of great food. It’s lovely that it snowed today so we kind of have the contrast of abundant food and all the things we harvested in the season and now we share it all out,” Clare Hintze, Lake Superior Farmers Association.

If you’d like to receive produce during the winter you can.

Local farmers will sell their produce harvested from this year.