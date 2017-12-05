Gales Of December Rock The South Shore

High Winds Created Massive Waves And Churned Up Lake Superior

PORT WING, Wis. — High winds battered the Northland today but the Lake Superior Shorelines felt the worst of it.

“It’s very windy! Very blustery!” explained the owner of South Shore Bar, Holly Wyant.

The winds howled at 20-30mph sustained today, with gusts up to 40mph at times. The lake was under a Storm Warning until 10am and a Gale Warning is in effect until 10pm. From Port Wing to Sand Bay the strong winds pushed dangerous waves along the Bayfield County coastline. The lake is churned up and the water is the color of clay along the south shore, as waves were 6-10 feet high, slamming into the coast.

But a few inches of snow, high waves and strong winds doesn’t stop the local along the south shore from getting out!

“We gain business… people like to come out in this stuff to see what’s going on, see if anything fell or if anyone is in the ditch.” said Wyant. “When a storm rolls through these neck of the woods, everyone has to meet up and tell their stories!”