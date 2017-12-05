Hartley Nature Center Reports on Solar Energy Storage Project

DULUTH, Minn. —

Hartley Nature Center is powered for the future!

Last August, the Nature Center installed a battery to store energy from its solar panels.

Now more than a year after the battery’s installation, representatives from Hartley and its partners on the project talk about their results.

They held an info session in the Nature Center earlier this morning.

Director of Operations Brett Amundson says the battery system is used to offset some of the Nature Center’s energy costs day-to-day, as well as a backup energy source in an emergency.

“It is an example of how there can be a public and non-profit partnership that benefits everyone – the community, the city, and of course ourselves as non-profits,” Amundson said.

Amundson says the system hasn’t been perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction for renewable energy in the city of Duluth.

“Companies like Tesla are really pushing that innovation and are making it more affordable and more approachable for residential users as well as small businesses and as well as non-profits like ourselves,” he said.

The battery system may have been installed last summer, but Hartley has had its 72 solar panels on the roof for fourteen years now.