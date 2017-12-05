Holiday Party For Morgan Park Seniors

Live Music And Food Hosted By The City Of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn- Morgan Park seniors got in the holiday spirit tonight during the sold out holiday party hosted by the City of Duluth.

Turkey and ham was on the menu along with live Christmas music. One resident says it’s a good reason to get out of the house

“It keeps you young. It’s good to get out and be with friends. I know almost everybody here and I didn’t know I would when I came. Once I got here I’ve seen so many people I used to work with, used to hang out with, went to school with,” Sandy Welsh, Enjoying the Party.

The party usually hosted hundreds of seniors at the DECC. That has now been split up into three smaller venues due to budget concerns.