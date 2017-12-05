Minnesota Ballet Prepares for Nutcracker Performances

DULUTH, Minn. – With Christmas lights being put up all throughout town, the area is beginning to feel the Christmas spirit.

Another sign of the holiday is the performance of The Nutcracker by the Minnesota Ballet.

Minnesota Ballet Artistic Executive Director Robert Gardner says the performance has become a holiday tradition for many families.

The company performs a version of the Nutcracker that is set in Manhatten, New York.

The ballet will be performed in Symphony Hall at the DECC on Friday, December 8, Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10.

Friday and Saturday both performances will be at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday the performance will be a matinee at 2:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets or learn more head to www.minnesotaballet.org.