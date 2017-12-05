Minnesota Budget Forecast Swings from $1.65 Billion Surplus to $188 Million Deficit

FOX 9 KMSP

– Minnesota is facing a $188 million deficit, according to the latest projection from the state budget office. Last year at this time, Minnesota Management and Budget officials had a projected budget surplus of a $1.4 billion – a surplus that grew to $1.65 billion in the March projection.

The deficit is expected to grow to $586 million in the next three years, according to the forecast. State budget commissioner Myron Frans said “today’s forecast is a reality check.”

State economic officials are blaming slowing economic growth nationwide, impacts of the 2017 Minnesota Legislature’s actions and unknown impacts of federal tax reform for the projected deficit.

“Considerable uncertainty remains about what U.S. policy changes will be enacted and their impact on the economy,” state officials wrote in their forecast. “At this time, it is unclear what tax law changes will emerge from the U.S. Congress and how those changes will affect the federal deficit and economic activity. Congress faces imminent deadlines for funding the government and for raising the debt ceiling, and possible changes to trade and immigration policy also bring uncertainty.”

This past session, Gov. Mark Dayton and DFL lawmakers wanted to spend some of the state’s money on early childhood education, while setting more aside for savings. The Republican majority pushed through a large tax-cut package.

The state budget office says the February 2018 forecast will provide a clearer picture of the state’s finances, stressing the need for lawmakers to work together to address the projected deficit during the 2018 session. The state currently has nearly $2 billion is reserves to cover expenditures.

OTHER TAKEAWAYS FROM THE BUDGET FORECAST

Paychecks getting bigger: Economists expect average wage income to rise. In the updated forecast, growth in Minnesota average wage income increases for a few years before stabilizing in 2020. Annual growth in Minnesota’s average wage income is forecast to grow from 1.4 percent in 2016 to 2.4 percent in 2017, 3.2 percent in 2018 and 3.6 percent in 2019. These rates exceed forecasted rates for inflation over the same period, showing improvements in “real wages.”

Jobs: “A robust demand for workers together with low unemployment” has created a tight job market. Across Minnesota, there are about as many job openings as there are unemployed job seekers. Minnesota’s unemployment rate decreased 0.7 percentage points over last year to 3.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, which is 0.8 percentage points below the national rate. Sectors that showed solid gains in jobs include: Education and health services (up 13,380 jobs), leisure and hospitality (up 6,776), retail trade (up 5,284) and construction (up 4,983).

Shortage of single family homes: Minnesota’s housing market continues to show a shortage of existing single family homes for sale. With this tight supply, median and mean sale prices continue to rise. According to the Minnesota Association of Realtors, the year-over-year increase in the median sale price was 6.8 percent in October, while the average sale price increased 6.9 percent. Statewide, there were about 21,538 homes available for sale on October, down 15.3 percent from last year’s already low 25,427. With a shortage of homes available and a rising demand, home prices are likely to continue to rise, posing a risk to affordability. The last time prices were this high was 2006, when a 30-year fixed mortgage rate was about 6.5 percent, compared to today’s average rates of around 4.0 percent.

Read the complete Minnesota budget forecast at https://mn.gov/mmb-stat/000/az/forecast/2017/november-forecast/complete.pdf