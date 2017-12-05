New Coffee Shop Coming to Superior

Empire Coffee Will Offer Coffee Brewhouse Atmosphere on Tower Avenue

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new coffee brewhouse is coming to Tower Avenue in Superior.

Empire Coffee will give customers the chance to try different kinds of roasts from a variety of local roasters like Duluth Coffee Company and Big Water Coffee in Bayfield.

The owners just got funding secured to build their shop in the historic Empire Block located at 1204 Tower Avenue.

“It’s always been my dream to own a business and it’s always been her dream to own a coffee shop so it’s sort of the merger of two great ideas,” said Evan Meyer, who co-owns the business with Aryana Buck.

Empire Coffee is expected to open in March 2018.