Two Arrested after Cloquet Drug Bust

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department with the assistance of other agencies, has been working to crack down on a large-scale marijuana distribution operation. The operation began in November, as investigators looked into large quantities of marijuana and hash oils being sold in the area.

According to authorities, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Cloquet on Dec. 3.

During the search, an officer located approximately 793 grams of alleged marijuana, 17 separately packaged containers of alleged hash oil, and a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine – all of which are being sent to the BCA for confirmation testing. Officers also located over $10,000 in cash.

Four adult males, one female, and a juvenile male were detained at the residence. Two of the adult males were later taken into custody, according to Cloquet Police.

One male, Drew Angell, 21, was arraigned in Carlton County for 4th Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance, 5th Degree Possession of Marijuana, and 5th Degree Possession of Cocaine.