19 Arrested in Major Wisconsin Drug Bust

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Nineteen people have been arrested following an investigation into the distribution of heroin and fentanyl in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) partnered with local and federal law enforcement to arrest 19 individuals for money laundering, bankruptcy fraud, and drug offenses, including the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Wednesday.

“Today’s bust will put a major dent in this criminal organization’s ability to prey on and profit off of people’s addiction,” Schimel said in a release. “This is a significant win in the fight against the opioid epidemic and efforts to reduce gun violence.”

During the investigation, law enforcement executed 17 federal search warrants in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa. Approximately 1.5 kilos of cocaine, 0.5 kilos of heroin, 21 guns, and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated during the searches.

Suspects’ names have not been released and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.