7th annual Evening of the ARTS for CHOICE, unlimited

The program helps adults with disabilities with employment and community inclusion

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday was the 7th annual Evening of the ARTS for Choice, unlimited. Choice, unlimited is a day program that helps adults with disabilities find employment and inclusion in their local communities. on Wednesday, the organization shared some of the arts projects they worked on, such as writing and dance.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment,” visual arts instructor Maria Brown said. “It’s showing a skill that’s been developed. It’s a lot of work to develop the skills that are processed during our arts classes and it’s a professional setting. We hope that it’s a sense of accomplishment.”