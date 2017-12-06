Bent Paddle Relocating Taproom, as Brewery Continues to Expand

Expected to open in early 2018



DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle Brewing Company (BPBC) announced plans for a new taproom earlier this year, but details were not finalized. The brewery has officially announced relocation plans that will move their taproom into a historic space just across the street in early 2018.

The taproom will shift to the next block to 1832 Michigan Street, a location formerly home to Enger & Olson Furniture store. The location has currently been home to BPBC’s office since July 2016.

The relocation is part of plans to expand the production facility, which is connected to the current taproom at 1912 Michigan Street. Bent Paddle plans to double their current production space from 10,000 square feet to 20,000 by 2020. In addition the company will be building a second production facility in the new space, this second facility will be home to a small-scale experimental brewery.

The new taproom will feature an increased space, which will include a fireplace, performance area, enhanced retail shop, kids area, pet friendly outdoor patio, and showcase other local businesses and artists from the area. Also available will be an event space for up to 70 people.

“Our taproom is meant to be a focal point of our brand. When you visit our new taproom we want you to feel at home – we often refer to it as our ‘living room,'” said Pepin Young, taproom manager. “The space itself will have distinct areas that offer our guests different levels of experience that we hope highlight all those different situations where you may enjoy our beer in everyday life or simply to come in and shake off the trail.”

The expansion of the taproom, will increase Bent Paddle’s staff with six new taproom members in 2018. An official opening date has not yet been set, but is expected to be announced after the New Year.

Bent Paddle Brewing Company is currently the 6th largest brewery out of over 100 in the state of Minnesota.