Denfeld Hockey Team Adopts Families For Christmas

DULUTH, Minn. – The Denfeld High School hockey team is making Christmas a little brighter for Northland families again this year.

The guys hit the isles at Target to spend $1,000 on families they have adopted from the Salvation Army.

The teammates raised the money by bagging groceries at Cub Foods.

“It means a lot, actually. I like giving back and do whatever I can do to help people,” said Izaak Smith, a 17-year-old senior at Denfeld. “Just look for good deals and try to get the most for what you have.”

This holiday shopping event started with the former Central High School team. When the schools combined, everybody wanted to continue the tradition — this time as the Denfeld Hunters.