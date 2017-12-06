New Business to Open at Gander Mountain Spot in Hermantown

Not Known When New Store Will Open

HERMANTOWN, Minn.-Hiring signs are up at the old Gander Mountain site in Hermantown indicating they are about to open again.

The store closed over the summer, but now it looks like its new owner in Camping World is trying to revive the store.

Fox 21 reached out to the corporate headquarters of the new owner, but haven’t heard back yet on when doors will open.

To find out more about the new business model for the Gander Mountain products, visit this website: www.ganderoutdoors.com.