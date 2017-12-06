Norshor Theatre Renovations Coming Along

The Theatre will have 650 seats and 195 new lights

DULUTH, Minn. -It’s been 18 months since the major renovations began at the historic Norshor Theatre in downtown Duluth.

About 50 people got an update and went on a tour to see how the project is coming along.

The restored venue underwent a top to bottom makeover.

Our cameras weren’t allowed inside, but there will be new dressing rooms, rehearsal studios and administrative offices.

Norshore Theatre will be home to the Duluth Playhouse and is scheduled to open Feb. 1.

“The Norshor holds a lot of promise for our community for the arts scene, but also for the economy and for tourism and I think that it’s going to have surprising impact in downtown Duluth,” said Duluth Playhouse Executive Director Christine Gradl Seitz.

Mamma Mia is the first show scheduled for the new space. It’s already 50 percent sold out.

“What it means for us is a new home for local arts groups to use, said Gradl Seitz. “It’s also a venue that we can bring in regional and touring acts that aren’t coming to our town.”