Northland Finnish community celebrates 100 years of independence

Finland declared their independence from Russia in 1917

DULUTH, Minn. – December 6 Finland’s Independence Day, and Northlanders were celebrating. Wednesday is the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence from Russia in 1917. Northlanders filled the Great Hall at The Depot to celebrate Finnish heritage, listen to music and eat some traditional food

“There certainly are a lot of people here,” organizer Arlene Putikka Tucker said. “You go through the phone book and you see so many Finnish names. So many people are proud of their Finnish heritage. This is a once in a lifetime event for us and we are going to celebrate.”

The event was also a kick off for the Finnish–American art exhibit on the second floor of The Depot.