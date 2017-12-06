One Northlander is Helping Wildfire Responders

One Northlander with the Red Cross is assisting with the natural disaster in Southern California

DULUTH, Minn.- One Northlander with the American Red Cross packed up to lend a hand in with the growing wildfires in Southern California.

Tony Guerra said helping this time of year means a little more. Guerra is managing a five man team heading out Tuesday afternoon to assist responders. Guerra has helped with other wild fire disasters in the past.

“That’s what we do in the red cross, compassionate people, compassionate volunteers,” disaster program manager Tony Guerra said. “when people need helps, that’s where we’re going, we’re going to go help them.”

Guerra received notice a manager was needed less than 24 hours before departure. Once in Southern California the crew will meet at the Red Cross shelters, assisting with whatever task is asked of them.