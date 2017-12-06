Sankta Lucia Event Celebrates Swedish Culture in Duluth

Swedish Singers, Traditional Procession and Brunch to Highlight Celebration

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend an annual celebration put on by the Swedish Cultural Society will be back in Duluth.

The Sankta Lucia Celebration is being held Saturday, December 9.

This event will feature a procession of the tomtes, star lights, maids of light and Lucia.

Jenna Tolan is playing the role of Lucia this year.

Following the procession, there will be live music and brunch.

The festivities get underway at 9:00 a.m. in the Great Lakes Ballroom in the Holiday Inn.

To purchase a ticket call 218-727-4416.