Superior City Council Adding UWS Cuts To Agenda

Cuts Of 25 Programs Have Students And Staff Unhappy

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Students at UWS angry over cuts to 25 academic programs at the university are now turning to the Superior City Council for support.

About a dozen students, staff, and even residents showed up at Tuesday night’s council meeting dressed in red in solidarity with students being affected. The group says the cuts will affect the local economy as well.

“Eventually, there’s going to be less people going to UWS which is going to affect the income for the city. There’s going to be less people coming into the city and less people being aware of the city. Ultimately it will affect the city in itself,” said UWS Junior Kirsten Nevin.

The group asked the city council to draft up a resolution of support for UWS students. That request was accepted by Councilor’s Warren Bender and Jenny Van Sickle.

“I think our future, higher education, and our economy are vital and too important to be silent on this matter. With that said, I’d like to move that a resolution opposing the UES program suspensions be placed under business by councilors, ” Jenny Van Sickle, Superior City Councilor.

Mayor Jim Paine, a UWS graduate has publicly spoken against the cuts. Councilors will vote on the resolution at the next council meeting December 19th.