Superior Shelter to Receive Multiple Puppies from Texas

Anywhere from Seven to Seventeen Puppies will soon be arriving at the Douglas County Humane Society

SUPERIOR, Minn. – In the coming days the Douglas County Humane Society in Superior will be receiving a litter of perfect presents just in time for the holidays.

The shelter announced earlier this week they will be receiving anywhere from seven to seventeen dogs.

The animals are being transferred to the Twin Ports from Texas.

Right now the shelter only has two dogs which will soon be up for adoption.

Staff say they’ve been taking transfers from Texas for over a year and it gives them the chance to find good home for animals in need.

One manager says it’s always fun to watch the puppies adapt to the climate of the Twin Ports.

“It’s great when we have the Texas pups come up and we do have snow! Seeing them in their first snow is amazing! Some are super excited and happy and have fun with it and some are terrified and have no clue where they just landed,” said Ashley Gotelaere.

With the holidays right around the corner, now could be a great time to bring in a furry friend to your home, but it’s always best to make sure you’re ready for the responsibility.

“We highly suggest people come in, just look around, don’t make any rash decisions and really think about it, get to know the puppy or dog,” said Gotelaere.

The puppies have an anticipated arrival date of Monday, December 11, however many factors could play a roll in pushing this date back.

Once the animals arrive they will spend some time at the shelter before going up for adoption.